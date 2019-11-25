MB: Johor govt considering online system to monitor exco members’ performance

Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the Johor government plans to set up an online system to monitor the performance of the state executive council (exco) members in the implementation of 183 focal points under the 2020 Johor Budget. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 25 — The Johor government plans to set up an online system to monitor the performance of the state executive council (exco) members in the implementation of 183 focal points under the 2020 Johor Budget.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said monitoring of their work would be coordinated by the Office of the Deputy State Secretary (Project Monitoring and People’s Well-Being).

“At the same time, all the focal points I have tabled will be the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for all state exco members and must be included in the KPIs for the relevant departments.

“All the exco members will sit down with the heads of the relevant departments to discuss the implementation of the focal points,” he said at the Johor state assembly sitting, here, today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad (BN-Benut) who wanted an update on the implementation of all the initiatives announced in the 2019 Johor Budget, and another from Hahasrin Hashim (BN-Panti) on the methods used by the state government to monitor the performance of the exco members.

Dr Sahruddin said a total of 207 focal points were drawn up through the 2019 Johor Budget with 194 focal points or 93.71 per cent either completed or still under implementation as of Nov 19, while the remaining 13 focal points (6.28 per cent) were in the early stages of implementation.

He said eight state exco members had achieved 85 per cent implementation rate, while the remaining focal points still under the planning stage would be monitored so that they would be implemented well.

“In conclusion, the state government led by Pakatan Harapan has always been serious and focused on more sustainable planning and development in Johor,” he added. — Bernama