Man burnt to death in road crash

JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 25 — A man was burnt to death when the Perodua Kenari he was driving burst into flames before it skidded and rammed into a road divider at Jalan Tembaga 3, Pasir Gudang Industrial area here, early this morning.

Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Sharol Suboh said the accident occurred at about 3.33am when the vehicle was being driven by the victim from the direction of the Pasir Gudang Expressway heading towards Kampung Pasir Putih.

He said the department received a distress call from the public about the incident before deploying a fire engine with 11 firefighters to the scene.

“The victim was trapped and stuck (in the driver’s seat). The firemen took about 20 minutes to extricate the victim’s body,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Seri Alam district police chief Supt Ismail Dollah, who confirmed the incident, said the victim was identified as 39-year-old Rohaizal Rahmat.

He said the victim lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a tree in the middle of the road divider before bursting into flames.

The victim was unable to escape and his body was sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for a post mortem, he said, adding the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) Road Transport Act 1987.

Police urged those with information or had witnessed the accident to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama