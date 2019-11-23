Cabinet reshuffle: Amanah leaves it to PM

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, who is also Defence Minister, said only the prime minister had the right to decide on the Cabinet reshuffle. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 23 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has left it to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to decide on the possibility of reshuffling the Cabinet.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, who is also Defence Minister, said only the prime minister had the right to decide on the Cabinet reshuffle.

“He (PM) can, at any time, reshuffle the Cabinet. So, we leave it to him to decide and we will carry out our duties as usual,” he told reporters after opening the Penang Amanah Convention here today.

On Wednesday, Dr Mahathir hinted at the possibility of reshuffling the Cabinet following the defeat of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

However, he said the decision on the matter “would not be made today or tomorrow”. — Bernama