Dr M says mulling Cabinet reshuffle, but insists no radical changes before Apec 2020

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the Bersatu press conference at Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya November 20, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Nov 20 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has admitted today that he will consider a Cabinet reshuffle, after several critics suggested that under-performing ministers led to Pakatan Harapan’s loss in Tanjung Piai.

Despite that, he assured the public that there will be no radical changes before Malaysia hosts the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit scheduled in November next year, as such a drastic change will be problematic.

“The thing is, if we have a change midstream, it will be very confusing. It will create a lot of problems,” he said after chairing Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Supreme Council meeting here.

“But of course, if I’m sacked [then] I don’t know. But I think I need to be serious about this. What happens to me is not something important, but what happens to the country is very important.”

