Wee: Guan Eng’s ‘arrogance’ on TARUC issue led to Tg Piai loss

Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks to reporters at the Parliament Lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 14, 2019. — Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has labelled Lim Guan Eng as “extremely arrogant” for denying that the Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TARUC) funding issue led to Pakatan Harapan (PH) losing the Tanjung Piai by-election.

“This is Lim Guan Eng’s extreme arrogance. After the defeat, a strong signal was sent but he is still stubborn with his decision. Let him, let this individual be.

“He wants to maintain his decision even though his party colleague Teo Nie Ching who takes care of the education portfolio has said that [the TARUC issue] was one of the reasons [they lost],” he told reporters, referring to the deputy education minister.

“But he continues to be in denial. Let the two of them be at loggerheads. It has nothing to do with me. Let him be stubborn,” he added.

The recently concluded by-election in Johor saw PH candidate Karmaine Sardini being wiped out by Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate from MCA Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng with a 15,086 majority.

“My advice to him, continue running rampant. Be the king forever, maintain this arrogance, this ego and let the public judge you. I am tired of commenting on this.

“He used Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s name, right? He said Tun didn’t allow it, right? So now the public has given a signal to Tun Dr Mahathir,” Wee said, referring to the election result.

However, he elaborated that the blame on the prime minister was unfair since PH is a coalition of four component parties where theirs is a collective decision made at the Presidential Council.

Yesterday, Lim denied that the recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) and TARUC’s reduced allocation were the main reasons behind the by-election defeat, saying there were many other factors that led to the “vote swing”.

Earlier, Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching had said the two issues were among reasons why Chinese voters “returned” to MCA during the by-election.