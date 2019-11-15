In final push, Pakatan urges Tanjung Piai voters to reject racism and religious extremism

Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Tanjung Piai by-election Karmaine Sardini and other Pakatan leaders campaigning at Pontian industrial park in Pontian November 15, 2019. — Pictures by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 15 — In a last push effort before going to the polls, Pakatan Harapan (PH) tonight urged Tanjung Piai voters to reject Barisan Nasional (BN) and their racist and religious extremism.

Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong said if PH wins tomorrow, it will send a message that Malaysians reject the slander initiated by the Muafakat Nasional alliance between Umno and PAS.

“Pakatan’s approach is towards a centrist approach, where we are together with the Malays, Indians, Chinese and Kadazans.

“At the same time, we fight for all Malaysians. I call upon all of Tanjung Piai voters to determine the direction tomorrow and that direction is towards a centrist road,” said Liew to a crowd of about 300 people at the Pusat Perdangangan Pontian here.

PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a ceramah in Pontian November 15, 2019.

Meanwhile, Johor PH chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin expressed his confidence that the ruling coalition’s candidate Karmaine Sardini will be able to continue Tanjung Piai’s development that was started by the late Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik.

He said if Karmaine, 66, wins tomorrow, he will be able to bring the necessary development to Tanjung Piai, as well as to address the socio-economic issues and to improve the livelihood of the people.

Among the other speakers were Parti Amanah Negara deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang.

DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang campaigns for Pakatan Harapan's candidate Karmaine Sardini at the Pontian industrial park November 15, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Others present were Deputy Entrepreneur Development Minister Mohd Hatta Ramli and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

Also present was PH Tanjung Piai candidate Karmaine.

The Tanjung Piai by-election will see a six-way contest between PH’s Karmaine Sardini, BN’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Berjasa’s Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz, and two independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.