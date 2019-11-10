Terengganu state govt open to proposals to improve financial system

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the state government is always open to suggestions on improving its financial system including the method of chanelling oil royalty payment. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 10 — The state government is always open to suggestions on improving its financial system including the method of chanelling oil royalty payment, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

However, Ahmad Samsuri said the method of oil royalty payment direct from the federal government into the state government’s account adopted all this while was effective and there was no need to change.

“I do not see the need of a new system as the direct channelling method was suitable.

“If the method was deficient, it would have been picked during the annual audit and would have been reprimanded if there were weaknesses,” he told reporters here.

He was commenting on a call by Terengganu Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad who told the government to review the method of channelling oil royalty payment as there was discrimination and abuse in its distribution.

Commenting on allegations of unfair and discriminatory distribution targeted against groups from certain parties, Ahmad Samsuri said the claim was serious and should be taken seriously.

“I am urging him (Raja Bahrin to back his claims against the state government with complete details for us to verify the allegations.

“If there are abuses and so on, we have police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to take action on the offences,” he said. — Bernama