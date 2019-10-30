IGP: Padang Besar police, personnel suspected of being in cahoots with cross-border smugglers transferred

IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Bukit Aman October 30, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The police officers and personnel suspected of being involved in corruption relating to cross-border smuggling have been transferred and would not be allowed to serve under General Operations Force (GOF), said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Without revealing further details, he said while the actions were being taken, they would remain in their respective battalions and would only be allowed to carry out office work as well as internal camp administration.

“They will not be allowed to serve in the field such as the national border, anymore and some of them had actions taken against them before.

“There were many successful seizures and arrests made before this, GOF which is placed under the authority of Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani had contributed to tightening security control at the border,” he said at an integrated operation press conference at Bukit Aman here.

He was commenting on the development in the arrests of cross-border smuggling in Padang Besar, Perlis.

Earlier the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya exposed thousands of video clippings on smuggling activities at the country’s border due to corruption since 2017.

Among the goods smuggled are cooking oil, onion, fertilizer, diesel, petrol and sundry items which are cheaper in Malaysia compared to a neighbouring country.

The MACC also played one of the videos on smuggling at the Padang Besar border in Perlis which was handed over to police for further action. — Bernama