Don’t rely solely on foreign workers, try to hire more Malaysians, security firms told

A security guard is seen at an apartment in Petaling Jaya January 19, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 30 — The policy of hiring foreigners as security guards, currently restricted to the Nepalese, is only a temporary measure, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The security services industry should not be dependent on foreign workers forever,” he said at a meeting with the security services industry and private agencies in conjunction with the briefing of the licence renewal of private agencies for 2020 here today.

Muhyiddin said the security services should increase efforts to attract more locals to work in the sector by offering attractive training packages, remuneration as well as distinctive image of security professionals.

The use of the latest technology in the security industry would also increase efficiency as well as reduce dependency on foreign labour, he said.

He also warned security companies to obey the law and refrain from committing serious offences such as employing foreign security guards illegally.

He said from 2013 until now, the Home Ministry had revoked the licences of 62 security companies for various offences including hiring illegal immigrants as security guards, failing to carry out security screening on personnel, using fake identity cards as well as those related to firearms.

“I hope these mistakes will not be repeated as it will be detrimental to the company as well as pose a threat to public safety,” he said.

Based on the licence renewal record for 2018, the total value of contracts involving security services in the country stood at RM18.9 billion, while the revenue collected by the government through taxation on security companies stood at 2.7 billion, he said.

Apart from providing employment opportunities to 130,000 locals at various levels including management and executives, private security services also played an important role in helping the government and the police in efforts to curb crime and ensuring the safety of the members of the public and properties, he said.

“Security guards are among the most important individuals in safeguarding the safety of business premises, residential areas, commercial buildings and public places, as well as to serve as the police’s eyes and ears.

“They also provide crime-related information to the police while helping prevent and curb criminal activity before it happens,” he said. — Bernama