On Twitter, Permaisuri Agong says was purveyor of sambal belacan to Lee Kuan Yew and son

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has captured social media attention again, this time recounting how she was the “official” supplier of sambal belacan to two Singapore prime ministers.

She wrote on her @cheminahsayang Twitter account that she once supplied her homemade version of the spicy shrimp paste to Singapore’s founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, who also shared it with his son and current prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong.

“This is something I have been wanting to share with the people of Malaysia for a long time now.

“I was the official sambal belacan supplier to the PM of Singapore, Dato (sic) Lee Kwan Yew, and now I also supply to his son PM Lee also!,” read her tweet which was written in a mixture of Malay and English.

The twitter post included a screenshot from the Queen’s Instagram account, where she posted a May 23, 2009, from the elder Lee thanking her for the shipment and requesting more.

Dear Tengku Kuan Tunku Azizah,

The six packets of belacan you gave me were delicious. I shared them with my two sons.

They have all been consumed. It is the best chilli belacan that we have tasted.

Can my family have a few more. Sorry to trouble you over this.

It makes so many dishes taste better.

Yours sincerely,

Lee Kuan Yew

The Queen’s Twitter post has been ‘liked’ more than 12,000 times and retweeted at least 4,440 times at the time of writing.

In another post on her Instagram page, she shared a September 6, 2018 letter, this time from Hsien Loong thanking her for two cookbooks she had gifted him.

Both social media posts have prompted much discussion, with users commenting on how photos of the Queen’s sambal belacan have left their mouths watering, with some even requesting to purchase a batch from her.