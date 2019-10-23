Deepavali: Traffic contra-flow from Singapore starting tomorrow

Vehicles wait to enter the Johor side of the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex, which crosses the Johor Strait in Johor Baru May 8, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The management of the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) will activate the traffic contra-flow from Singapore starting tomorrow until October 29 in conjunction with Deepavali and weekend school holidays.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) in a statement via Twitter today, the route was aimed at ensuring a smooth flow of traffic which is expected to increase at both Malaysia-Singapore entrances following the long holiday.

KDN also advised users going through the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) and KSAB to ensure that the Touch ‘N Go card balance is sufficient to avoid congestion at the Malaysia-Singapore entrance.

Consumers are also advised to plan their journey while adhering to traffic rules and personnel instructions at CIQ BSI and KSAB. — Bernama