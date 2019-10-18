Health D-G: Perak Zika patient’s death possibly due to local virus infection

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen at the Laboratory of Entomology and Ecology of the Dengue Branch of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in San Juan March 6, 2016. — Reuters pic

IPOH, Oct 18 — The Health Ministry does not rule of the possibility that the death of a 30-year-old man from Manjung due to Zika virus, could be due to local virus infection.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, however, said an investigation and follow-up is being carried out by the ministry.

“It is highly probable that the Zika virus (infection) is of local origin based on the preliminary investigation. Further investigation is in progress.

“For your information, the Zika case was previously reported in the 60s in Bentong, Pahang,” he told Bernama via WhatsApp today.

Commenting further, Dr Noor Hisham said the victim was the first to be infected by the virus this year.

“With the latest case recorded, the number of Zika virus cases in Malaysia is nine — eight in 2016 and one this year,” he said.

The victim showed symptoms of being infected with the virus, with the Institute of Medical Research (IMR) also confirming he was positive for Zika on October 13. He died at the Manjung Hospital at 4.45am today.

The Zika virus is spread by the Aedes mosquito, the same mosquito that spreads dengue and Chikungunya. — Bernama