Shafee: Najib summoned to Bukit Aman tomorrow over Nga Kor Ming posting

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will present himself to Bukit Aman tomorrow to assist investigations into a statement allegedly insulting the Sultan of Selangor that was posted on a Facebook page, said Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

Shafee, who is Najib’s lawyer in his 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption trial, said the former prime minister will present himself as a witness to the investigation.

“He is going to go as he is invited as a witness,” said Shafee to the media in a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex here today.

The Facebook post was on the “‘Nga Kor Ming Super Fans Page”, allegedly asking the Chinese to protest against the Sultan who had decreed that bilingual road signs in Selangor be removed.

This led Najib to comment on the issue, stating that the page had direct links to Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Nga Kor Ming.

This led Nga to fire shots back at Najib, saying that the Facebook page has no relation to him or DAP.

Earlier this week, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the police will call up Najib to assist investigations into his defamatory statement against Nga.