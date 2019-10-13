PH to tap experience of mother of late MP in Tg Piai

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to reporters at the 2019 Smart Cities Asia Conference and Exhibition in Kuala Lumpur September 11, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PONTIAN, Oct 13 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will use the experience of the mother of the late Tanjung Piai Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik to strengthen its machinery for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

Wanita PH chief Zuraida Kamarudin said she had met the mother of the late Dr Md Farid, Norma Mohamed, 67, who is also the Srikandi chief of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), here today.

“Norma also shared her views on the ground work. She is a force to be reckoned with, given her 30 years of experience as Tanjung Piai division Wanita Umno chief.

“She has experience as a mobiliser and has performed election duties for the Wanita wing.

“So, she will play a key role to ensure PH retains the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat,” she told reporters after visiting the Pekan Nenas fire station here today.

Also present was Johor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Yahaya Madis.

Asked if Norma or any other woman would be nominated to contest the by-election, Zuraida, who is also PKR vice-president, said she welcomed the idea because Johor needed more women representatives from PH.

“If there is room and opportunity, I welcome (female candidates), which will be an additional factor to ensure victory. This seat belongs to Bersatu. I leave it to Bersatu to name the right candidate,” she said.

Nomination for the Tanjung Piai by-election is on November 2, with polling on November 16.

The incumbent MP, Dr Md Farid, 42, who was Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, died on September 21 due to heart complications. — Bernama