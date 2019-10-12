Raja Perlis urges federal govt to continue to boost state economy

Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail said a good ecosystem in an organised and conducive environment should also be created to make Perlis an ideal state of sustainability. — Bernama pic

ARAU, Oct 12 — The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail today urged the federal government to continue to pay attention to improve and strengthen the state economy status while recognising the reality of the ever-changing economic situation.

He said they included initiatives to attract more mega-rich, high impact and sustainable investments that would benefit the people of Perlis.

“In order to achieve the Perlis city-state status by 2030, I hope the state economic growth will continue to grow stronger and more prosperous,” he said in his speech at his 76th birthday celebration at Istana Arau, here today.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin then presented awards and medals to 19 recipients.

The Perlis ruler also said a good ecosystem in an organised and conducive environment should also be created to make Perlis an ideal state of sustainability.

In this regard, he also called on the state government to continue to double its efforts and work closely with the Federal Government and private investors to boost the Perlis economy.

“I would liketo take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for the assistance and commitment in the economy and social development of Perlis,” the ruler said.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin urged all-natural assets in the state to be fully commercialised as the main tourist attraction by private operators.

He also called on the youths, especially, to equip themselves with knowledge and skills that would enable them to seize opportunities arising in employment and economic opportunities. — Bernama