IGP: Police to investigate claims by Suaram of abuse during detention

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Claims by human rights advocacy group Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) that a father and son had been wrongfully detained, abused and tortured by police recently in Kangar, Perlis, will be investigated, said Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today.

He also called on Suaram to lodge a police report so that the matter could be investigated further.

“Usually with allegations like this, before a police report is made, internal parties will undertake initial investigations automatically,” Abdul Hamid said, adding that such investigations would be conducted by its Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance, in line with standard operating procedures.

He told reporters this at a ceremony held in in Bukit Aman here, in conjunction with the national sporting month initiative.

According to online media reports yesterday, Suaram alleged that the pair had been in detention from September 21 to 25, and that police had failed to conduct investigations before arresting them. — Bernama