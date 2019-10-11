Perak fisherman charged with 22 counts of sexual assault against stepdaughter

A 36-year-old fisherman was charged at the Ipoh Sessions Court in Ipoh with 22 counts of raping, molesting and having unnatural sex with his underage stepdaughter in Manjung since April 2016. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 11 — A fisherman in Manjung was today charged with 22 counts of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter, including raping and filming her naked over the past three years.

The 36-year-old is accused of committing the offences at a house in Kampung Tersusun Baru, Lekir in Sitiawan between April 2016 and September 29 this year.

His name is withheld to protect the identity of the minor.

The alleged sex assaults began when the girl was only 12. She is now 15.

The man who was unrepresented pled not guilty to all charges before Sessions Court judge Norashima Khalid.

The charges were for rape, unnatural sex, molest and recording a video of the girl naked with his mobile phone.

The Penal Code charges were framed as incest under Section 376B which provides for a jail sentence of between 10 and 30 years, and whipping; unnatural sex under Section 377C which provides for jail between five and 20 years; criminal force to outrage a person’s modesty under Section 354 with a maximum penalty of jail up to 10 years, or fine, or whipping, or any two such punishments.

The man was also charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Act Against Children 2017 which carries a maximum of 25 years jail, and whipping.

For recording a nude video of her, he was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of five years, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Naidatul Athirah Azman urged the court to deny the accused bail saying the victim is still living at home.

Judge Norashima agreed to the request set October 15 as the next court date.