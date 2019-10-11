Dr M says no official word from India on potential import restrictions

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamadis seen in Parliament October 11, 2019, after the tabling of Budget 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he had not received “anything official” from India, after Reuters reported that India was mulling restricting imports of Malaysian palm oil and other products.

“That is only reported, but we have not received anything official,” Dr Mahathir told reporters.

India is considering restricting imports of some products from Malaysia including palm oil, Reuters reported, citing government and industry sources, in reaction to Dr Mahathir slamming New Delhi for its actions in Kashmir. — Reuters