PM: Government to award green energy projects on merit

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Future contracts of renewable energy projects will be awarded to those with viable proposals, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He was responding to questions that suggested the contracts could be awarded to players previously “connected” to him.

“I reject this suggestion that these players were related to me.

“But the fact is we have to have to give to somebody. To anybody that we give you always say, ‘oh this is crony’. Then we don’t have to give anybody else so you can’t say anything.

“But if you don’t give to anybody at all, the country cannot make any progress, please remember that,” he told reporters during a press conference after the launch of International Green Technology and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference (IGEM) 2019 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

He said the government will help as much as much as possible.

“But now the amount of support from the government is not as big as before.

“Before people don’t even know the business, now people know very well there are a lot of business opportunities from the government policies of renewable energy (projects).

“If they come up with proposals, if the proposals are viable we will support them. Not necessarily my son-in-law... I will ask for your (their) certification,” he said.

On proposals to buy up PLUS Expressways Bhd, Dr Mahathir said while many were submitted, the government has to evaluate these proposals.

“But we have to evaluate, and we have to make sure that government money is used wisely, not just because we want to protect the government or against certain leaders.

“It must be valued properly, if the private sector’s bid is good we will consider,” he added.

Earlier this week, Dr Mahathir said that the government would study any proposal to acquire PLUS Malaysia Bhd if it met the country’s demands.