EC chief quashes rumour of Perak state poll

Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks to the media during a press conference at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre in Putrajaya July 18, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 10 — The Election Commission (EC) today denied that it was making preparations for a state election in Perak, its chairman, Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, said in a statement here today.

The statement was issued in response to a viralled posting that a state election would be held in Perak soon following the decision of several DAP assemblymen to quit the party.

The news was posted together with a letter, dated Sept, 23, 2019, purportedly from the State Education Department to the State Election director to allow the Election Commission to visit schools which would be used as voting centres for election in the state.

Azhar said visit to schools is a normal procedure carried out by the EC from time to time, to check on the suitability of the schools for the purpose.

“It is being carried out in all states since December 2018 to check on the suitability of existing voting centres and to ensure there would not be too many voters at a polling centre,” he added. — Bernama