2020 Budget: Nafas hopes to get allocation for padi planting inputs

SUNGAI PETANI, Oct 6 — The National Farmers Organisation (Nafas) hopes the government will provide an allocation for the padi inputs in the first and second planting seasons amounting to over RM800 million in the 2020 Budget to be tabled on October 11.

Nafas board chairman Datuk Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi said they had already discussed the matter with Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry’s officers who would forward the matter to the Finance Ministry.

“The padi inputs include fertilisers and pesticides. For this year’s budget, we only received RM420 million for the fertilisers (for the first planting season only), we also had to apply for another RM44 million for the hill padi fertilisers.

“If (the government) provide allocation based on the planting season, it will be a bit difficult for Nafas due to the delay in receiving the confirmation to supply (the fertilisers),” he told a press conference after officiating the 3rd ‘Kasih Peladang Kedah’ programme at the farmers-management-institute here today.

As such, Phahrolrazi hoped that the government would look into the matter to ensure a smooth supply of fertilisers to padi farmers. — Bernama