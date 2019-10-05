Politicians without integrity hampering reforms, says MACC chief

MACC chief Latheefa Koya says that reform must begin with politicians, whom she said have failed to embrace the constitutional spirit that embodies fairness and accountability. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Oct 5 ― Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Latheefa Koya issued a stinging critique today, saying the absence of constitutional integrity among many political leaders continues to be a major stumbling block to reform.

The former PKR politician told a regional law conference here that reform must begin with politicians, whom she said have failed to embrace the constitutional spirit that embodies fairness and accountability.

“We hear lots of speeches, quotes, proposals, well-written arguments about what is needed for reforms,” Latheefa said at the roundtable discussion on the importance of constitutional structures and institutions.

“But who carry these proposals? Those in power, the political players, leaders or party leaders but these leaders we put in power have yet to understand constitutionalism,” she said.

MORE TO COME