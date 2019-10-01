MOE: PT3 English paper repeat is fake news

Claims that candidates have to resit the English paper for the Form Three Assessment (PT3) examination on October 10 are not true. — Foto Bernama

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — Claims that candidates have to resit the English paper for the Form Three Assessment (PT3) examination on October 10, as it was leaked, are not true, according to the Education Ministry.

The Education Ministry in a statement today said people are advised not to disseminate such information as it would cause anxiety for the parents and would also put pressure on the candidates who are sitting for the PT3 examination.

The ministry has confirmed that the news on social media and WhatsApp regarding the leak of PT3 English question paper was untrue.

Earlier, rumours spread on WhatsApp informing that the PT3 English paper would be repeated on October 10 due to the question paper having been leaked by irresponsible parties.

More than 400,000 students nationwide sat for the PT3 examination today beginning with the English paper 1 and 2. — Bernama