Body of naked man found on Port Dickson beach

PORT DICKSON, Sept 22 — The body of a naked man was found at the Pantai Batu 1 beach near a hotel here yesterday.

Port Dickson district police chief said members of the public who stumbled upon the body reported the find to the police at 11.53am.

“There was no BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Gurrain) injection scar on the arm of the victim, neither there were any injury marks or wounds on him.

“Based on his facial appearance, the victim is believed to be of Chinese descent,” he said in statement here today.

Aidi Sham said the body was sent to the Port Dickson hospital for post-mortem, and for now the case has been classified as sudden death.

Those with missing relatives and friends are urged to contact the Port Dickson police station at 06-6472222 or their nearest police station. — Bernama