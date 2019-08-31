Appreciate peace, country’s well-being and prosperity, say PH leaders

Some 14,885 personnel from 34 contingents took part in the National Day Parade at Putrajaya August 31,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Malaysians have been urged to appreciate peace and the country’s well-being and prosperity enjoyed all this while by educating themselves, their families and neighbours to be understanding, tolerant and courteous with one another.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council, in a statement issued in conjunction with the 62nd National Day celebration today, also urged the people to avoid the extreme attitude bandied about by certain quarters who were only out to pursue their own political interests.

“Realise that our beloved country is still fuelled by racial sentiment, even though we have obtained independence 62 years ago.

“Malaysia has no choice but to get back on track and abandon all the prejudices and extreme ideologies that could jeopardise the continuous success of its people who have made a major political reform on May 9, 2018,” the statement said.

The statement was jointly issued by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu.

The PH leaders also reminded the public that everything the country had achieved so far could be lost if the people fail to recognise the sacrifices and hardships of those before them.

“In 1963, we formed a federation with Sabah and Sarawak and Malaysia then emerged as a multi-racial country rich with various cultures and traditions.

“Despite our diverse races, religions, food, culture and customs, we never get tired of building a united Malaysian nation,” the statement added. — Bernama