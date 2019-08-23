Loke: Changes to driving test method needed to implement e-testing

A car fitted with an online driving test ‘sensor’ at the Lima Bintang Driving Institute, Kampung Permatang Haji Hasan, Kepala Batas August 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

KEPALA BATAS, Aug 23 — The Transport Ministry is making changes to the existing driving licence test method to enable the implementation of e-testing.

Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said today the existing method requires a Road Transport Department (RTD) officer to be next to the student, but with e-testing, monitoring will be done online as an automated process, with the circuit equipped with CCTVs and cables.

“This gives an advantage to the RTD that if there is any dispute, we would have a video recording.

“We hope to be able to start the new method soon,” he told a media conference after attending a briefing on the computerised driving training and testing system developed by the Association of Driving Institutes of Malaysia (PIMA) here.

He said the ministry would approve the new system after the amendments were made, but the government was not in a hurry to implement it as it was up to the readiness and preparedness of driving institutes in providing the system.

“If you don’t have good internet connection you can’t do this. We are not going to implement it simultaneously in the whole country,” he said.

Loke also encouraged companies or driving institutes to submit their own e-testing system proposal to avoid monopoly.

“The driving school must officially apply to RTD, present proof of concept, conduct pilot test, carry out user acceptance test and final acceptance test before it can be approved. It must meet the standards of RTD,” he said.

He said a driving institute in Johor is now pioneering the e-testing system. — Bernama