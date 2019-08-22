PM confirms portfolio change discussed, but no Cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives for a meeting with government officers in Putrajaya August 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 22 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has confirmed today that the Cabinet did discuss possible changes in several ministers’ portfolios during its meeting yesterday.

Malaysiakini reported that the prime minister, however, denied that a Cabinet reshuffle is imminent.

“I told the Cabinet, maybe some portfolios will change. But not yet. No Cabinet reshuffle, I haven’t done it yet.

“If I want to do it, I will tell,” he reportedly told the press following a meeting with civil servants at Perbadanan Putrajaya here.

