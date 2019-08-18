TMJ: Johor government must revive polluted water

Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim urged the Johor state government to take the necessary action to free water in the state from contamination. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 18 — The state government is urged to take the necessary action to free water in the state from contamination.

The Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim also ordered the management of water to be boosted other than creating awareness among the people on the proper use of water.

Through a jotting on his official Facebook, Tunku Ismail also said that he viewed seriously the issues of pollution and misuse of water in Johor.

Earlier, today Tunku Ismail, who is also Acting Ruler of Johor, was at a Briefing On The Management Of Water In Johor at the Dato Jaafar Muhammad Building, Iskandar Puteri.

Several photographs showing the briefing taking place were also shared by Tunku Ismail in the social site.

Also seen present at the briefing were the Menteri Besar of Johor Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani and several state executive council members. — Bernama