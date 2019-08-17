Syed Saddiq: Sports facilities for everyone, and not certain groups

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said it is only proper that existing sports facilities be made available to the public as soon as possible. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today expressed the hope that state governments and local authorities with sports facilities would make them available to the public.

This follows the initiative of his ministry and the Malaysia Stadium Corporation (PSM) to give the public free admission to the track at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium every Saturday and Sunday from 7am to 10am beginning today, with the aim of enabling people to experience the feel of running at the main sporting venue in the country.

Also available for free use are other facilities around the stadium comprising the futsal pitch, basketball court, gymnasium, skate park, dance track and cycling facilities, which have been opened to the public earlier.

Given that Malaysians are embracing healthy lifestyles, Syed Saddiq said it is only proper that existing sports facilities be made available to the public as soon as possible.

“We should not keep these facilities for ourselves and our athletes. We need to ensure that the public gets to enjoy them,” he said.

He said he is aware that there were sports facilities which were either inaccessible or which imposed very high charges, possibly to cover maintenance “but what is the use, if only a few can make use of them?”

Speaking after the launch of the track opening, Syed Saddiq said his ministry and PSM would study calls for the track to be open on weekend nights, and on week days for the benefit of people who want to have a workout at the end of the day but could only leave their offices late.

PSM chief executive officer Nik Razeen Adam Daud said the opening of the facility to the public represented a gesture of corporate social responsibility, aimed at encouraging Malaysians to engage in sports and live healthily.

It was also an effort to change the perception that managed sports facilities are only for admission-charging activities or prestigious events, he said, adding that PSM was also looking at providing a medic service at the stadium. — Bernama