PLUS: Slow-moving traffic on major highways as at 5.30pm

Traffic flow on several major highways was reported to be slow as at 5.30pm as people began to return to the capital after the Aidiladha celebration. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Traffic flow on several major highways was reported to be slow as at 5.30pm as people began to return to the capital after the Aidiladha celebration.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said the traffic in the north was slow from Sungai Petani, Kedah to Bertam, Penang and Juru to Bukit Tambun.

“Slow traffic was also reported from Tambun to Gua Tempurung, Bidor to Sungkai, and Nilai to Seremban Rest and Relaxation (R&R) area,” he said.

Traffic flow was also slow in the south, namely from Yong Peng heading to Pagoh, Bukit Gambir to Tangkak and Ayer Keroh to Port Dickson due to heavy traffic.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA)) said traffic was moving slowly from Bentong toll plaza to Bukit Tinggi and the Gombak lay-by to the Gombak toll plaza.

People can get the latest updates on traffic flow via the toll-free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or MHA at 1-800-88-7752 as well as the Twitter page at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama