Agong presents instrument of appointment to new Chief Judge of Malaya

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah presenting the instrument of appointment to the new Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed at Istana Negara, August 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today presented the instrument of appointment to the new Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed.

Azahar’s appointment, effective today, was made in accordance with Article 122B of the Federal Constitution to replace Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim who retired on May 16.

The ceremony, which took place at Bilik Singgahsana Kecil (Small Throne Room) of Istana Negara here, was also attended by Chief Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Appeals Court President Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop.

Azahar, 63, is formerly senior Federal Court judge and has vast judicial experience.

He was appointed as Federal Court judge in 2014 after serving as Appeals Court judge from 2011.

Azahar, who holds a law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science, was made Judicial Commissioner in 2004 and had served as High Court judge from 2006 to 2011.

Meanwhile, the King also presented the instruments of appointment to two Federal Court judges Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat and Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli, and four Appeals Court judges, namely Datuk Lee Swee Seng, Datuk Azizah Nawawi, Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera and P.Ravinthran.

Seven judicial commissioners also received their instruments of appointment as High Court judges.

They are Datuk Roslan Abu Bakar, Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed, Datuk Hassan Abdul Ghani, Chan Jit Li, Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin, Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh and Datuk Khadijah Idris.

All the judges will take their oath of office and loyalty at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya later today. — Bernama