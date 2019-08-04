Arab Saudi’s Mecca route initiative benefited Malaysian pilgrims, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Route initiative has benefited Malaysian pilgrims. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Aug 4 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Route initiative has benefited Malaysian pilgrims.

“On behalf of fellow Malaysians, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to you (Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Malaysia Mahmoud Hussien Saeed Qattan) and your team for the gracious support extended to Tabung Haji and Malaysian pilgrims all these years, especially with the implementation of the Mecca Route initiative which has proven to be beneficial to our pilgrims.

“We hope this strong relationship between both countries will continue for the benefit of our pilgrims, Insya-Allah (God willing) ,” he said at the sending off ceremony for a batch of Malaysian pilgrims to the Holy Land for this year’s Haj season at the TH Complex Sepang here today.

Also present were Dr Mahathir’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Azmin Ali and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.

The Prime Minister also reminded the pilgrims to look after their health in the Holy Land.

“The Haj is a religious obligation that requires physical and emotional strength. During the Haj season, Muslims from various countries gather in the Holy Land which results in congestion, apart from the hot summer weather now,” he said.

He added that the Haj also required pilgrims to be more patient, tolerant and concerned about others irrespective of skin colour, language spoken, customs and culture. — Bernama