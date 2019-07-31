MB: Selangor will punish firms behind Sungai Selangor pollution

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari speaks to reporters after a Selangor State Assembly session in Shah Alam July 31, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 31 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said his administration will take action against any institutions or companies that are found guilty of the diesel contamination at Sungai Selangor that left over a million households without water.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the State Legislative Assembly today, Amirudin said it is waiting for the police to complete their investigation before responding.

“Once I receive the report, I will take action against the company and anyone involved in the negligence," said Amirudin.

The Sungai Tua assemblyman earlier said he still did not rule out sabotage at the diesel pontoon, based on his observations.

However, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador has already ruled out foul play and said the spill was likely due to negligence by the firm the Selangor government hired to clean up the river.

The police investigated the matter after the National Water Service Commission (SPAN) filed a report alleging sabotage behind the pollution that forced two consecutive closures of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Phase 1, 2 and 3, and the Rantau Panjang WTP.

Kumpulan Semester Sdn Bhd (KSSB), a Selangor-linked sand mining firm, later confirmed that diesel spillage had occurred at one of its sites near Sungai Selangor.

The police also arrested a pontoon manager and a worker over the pollution. It was also understood that the pontoon manager filed a report claiming sand mining activities to be behind the diesel contamination, which the police are investigating as a possible false report.