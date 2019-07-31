Kuang rep claims over half of Selangor assemblymen ‘silently’ want Dr M to stay as PM

(From left) Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli, Kuang assemblyman Sallehudin Amiruddin and Batang Kali assemblyman Harumaini Omar during a press conference after the Selangor State Assembly session in Shah Alam July 31, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 31 — More than 50 per cent of Selangor assemblymen support Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain in office until the end of this parliamentary term, Sallehudin Amiruddin claimed today.

The Kuang representative purported to reporters on the sidelines of the state assembly today that these lawmakers told him so.

“These are the silent supporters. “They have not come out to verbally announce their support to the media.

“However, in personal conversations we have found that they support the idea mooted by Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali,” Sallehudin said in a press conference with his PPBM colleagues, Mohd Shaid Rosli (PH-Jeram) and Harumaini Omar (PH-Batang Kali).

Sallehudin then urged all federal and state lawmakers to express their support for Dr Mahathir in the name of national economic stability and interest.

He argued that allowing PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to take over mid-term would be disastrous for public and investor confidence.

“It’s not that we don’t support Datuk Seri Anwar, we just want Dr Mahathir to complete his term. Once this term is over, we will still support Anwar to become the prime minister,” Sallehudin explained.

Harumaini then said Anwar should be patient in the matter, similarly saying it was unwise to swap out prime ministers mid-term.

Mohd Shaid also highlighted that there was no set timeline for when Anwar should take over.

Selangor Housing and Urban Living Committee chairman Haniza Mohamed Talha speaks to reporters after the Selangor State Assembly session in Shah Alam July 31, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

In a separate press conference later, Wanita PKR chief Haniza Talha said Azmin’s call for Dr Mahathir to remain in office till the end of the term was simply a Cabinet member supporting his direct superior.

“This does not mean we are turning our backs on the decision made by the PH presidential council. We should give our full support because we are under one coalition and everyone should be working towards the same objective for the sake of our country,” said Haniza.

However, she stopped short of endorsing Dr Mahathir to remain and instead declined to state her position.

When asked if Anwar should stop from putting pressure on the Langkawi lawmaker, the Taman Medan assemblyman said that it is the PKR president’s prerogative and his right to voice his opinion.

Later, Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari told the press that he has not spoken to Azmin regarding the latter’s statement on July 29 calling for Dr Mahathir to stay on.

He said it is best to leave the matter to the wisdom of the coalition’s leaders, but added that “we need continuity on the efforts that Tun Dr Mahathir has initiated”.