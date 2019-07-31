Cops: Four men robbed Bangi goldsmith shop of jewellery worth RM700,000

Kajang District Police deputy chief Supt Mohd Sabri Abdullah says four men robbed a goldsmith shop at a hypermarket in Bangi yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― Four men robbed a goldsmith shop at a hypermarket in Bandar Seri Putra, Bangi, near here of RM700,000 worth of jewellery yesterday, according to the police.

One of the robbers, all of whom wore crash helmets, pointed what looked like a pistol at the guard while another carried a hammer, Kajang District Police deputy chief Supt Mohd Sabri Abdullah said today.

There were three employees and six customers, including a child, in the shop when the robbers struck, he said in a statement.

He said the police were informed about the robbery at 8.44 pm.

Mohd Sabri said that based on a closed-circuit television camera recording, the robbery was over in five minutes and involved four men, one of whom had waited outside the shop.

“All the men were seen using the main entrance to get in and out of the hypermarket,” he said, adding that all the employees and customers in the shop were reportedly unharmed.

Mohd Sabri advised people with information on the robbery to contact the investigating officer at 019-2714100. ― Bernama