Azmin’s lieutenants deny boycotting PKR meetings

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari is pictured after a Selangor State Assembly session in Shah Alam July 31, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 31 — Two PKR leaders aligned with Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction insisted today that their absence from the party’s central committee meetings were not intentional.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari argued that he went to some meetings before and would not have gone to any if he were boycotting these.

“There’s no boycott. I attended a few meetings before this. If I had boycotted them, I would not attend any meetings at all.

“The last meeting I attended was in the fasting month, but last month, I couldn’t make it because I was out of the country,” said Amirudin.

Amirudin, who succeeded PKR deputy president Azmin as Selangor mentri besar, recently blamed traffic for his absence at a recent meeting.

Selangor Housing and Urban Living Committee chairman Haniza Mohamed Talha speaks to reporters after the Selangor State Assembly session in Shah Alam July 31, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Wanita PKR chief Haniza Talha said that the party allows for justified absences.

“A party member can be absent for three times in a row as long as there is a good reason behind it. I had duties in my constituency which required my personal attention. I couldn’t send someone else to do it,” explained Haniza in a separate press conference.

Factionalism in PKR erupted into public view after president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim suggested that Azmin should resign as minister if a sex video allegedly of him is proven genuine.