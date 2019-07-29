Maszlee: New curriculum to meet needs of Industrial Revolution 4.0

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said Education Ministry is planning a new curriculum in line with the needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Education Ministry is planning a new curriculum in line with the needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0), said its minister Maszlee Malik.

He said the curriculum will be based on three main elements — a fluid and organic curriculum structure, transformative teaching and learning delivery, and alternative assessments.

“We will set up an education system which will prepare our children to face a more challenging future in the era of the IR 4.0, so our curriculum must be towards that.

“We have to admit that the language of technology and the IR 4.0 is based on English. Sciences, all the computing, coding, robotic, these subjects depends on English. If we want to master all those segments and specialities, we (must) do it in English.

“In the face of the IR 4.0 era, we have to deal with expertise which never existed before, many new fields. So we need to equip our children with IR 4.0 technologies,” he told reporters at a press conference held after launching the Malaysia Education Blueprint (2013 — 2025) Annual Report 2018 at the Bank Negara here. — Bernama