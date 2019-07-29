Islamic digitalisation process committee to be announced before year-end

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, July 29 — The formation of a special committee to start the Islamic administration digitalisation process would be announced before the year-end, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.

He said the department was now in the midst of discussing with a number of relevant experts on the digitalisation process before the names of the committee members could be announced.

According to him, the department was also in contact with various parties such as Telekom Malaysia, PayHalal and International Shariah Research Academy for Islamic Finance under Bank Negara Malaysia which had expertise on the concept.

He said the digitalisation process involved all agencies under his purview and which managed Islamic matters including Haj and zakat (tithes).

“We hope the digitalisation process can fully start early next yearly, with the first step of making adoption of technology a culture for the relevant parties,” he told reporters after launching the Malaysia Halal Fiesta (Halfest Jakim), here, today.

On another development, Mujahid said he was prepared to file a suit against Slim assemblyman, Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib if the police investigation found there was a libel case against the latter.

The minister’s press secretary, Siti Zulaikha Zulkifli had today lodged a report at the Putrajaya district police headquarters against Mohd Khusairi and Facebook account using the name, MyNewsHub, for uploading an allegedly defamatory statement attributed to Mujahid.

The police report was lodged following the misuse of Mujahid’s name and picture on a poster which carried the alleged defamatory statement.

Mujahid has said that he had never issued such a statement. — Bernama