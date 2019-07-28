Sabah authorities need to ensure markets feature public facilities, says deputy CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Shafie Apdal (left) with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong, giving a press conference in Kota Kinabalu, May 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

TAWAU, July 28 — All local authorities in Sabah should ensure that public facilities are provided at weekly and normal markets for the convenience of traders and customers including foreign tourists, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong today.

Jaujan said facilities such as toilets, surau and parking areas were necessary for the markets, popularly known as ‘pasar tamu’ (weekly markets) in Sabah, which were unique as they enabled locals and visitors to experience the culture and way of life in a particular district.

He added that the markets were not just places to sell fresh food such as vegetables and fish, but also art and craft and other souvenirs unique to each district.

Speaking after officiating the ‘Tamu Ahad Sabindo’ Sunday market here, Jaujan believed that with such facilities in place, people would be more inclined to visit the markets and this in turn would generate the local economy and contribute towards the tourism sector.

He added that the markets needed to be kept clean at all times, even outside operational hours.

Jaujan, who is also state Local Government and Housing Minister, said the government was committed towards providing avenues to small traders to generate the local economy through the establishment of such markets. — Bernama