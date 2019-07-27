Hadi: PAS-Umno supports Dr M as PM to end of term

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said that while the unity of the Bumiputera Malay Muslims is crucial, the rights of other races should not be sidelined. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The PAS-Umno Opposition alliance is in favour of keeping Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister until the end of the Pakatan Harapan election mandate, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said.

The PAS president attributed its support to the purported dominance of non-Muslim leaders in the ruling coalition, its party-owned website Harakah Daily reported today.

He said the PM’s party, Bersatu, has few parliamentary seats compared to the other PH components.

“Bersatu only has 11 seats and its position in the government is not strong. We acknowledge the matter, but what is Tun going to do? Surely he has his strengths.

“He defends many things, but the party seem to be isolated and that is why we have to take the same stance as Umno and defend Tun as the prime minister until the term ends,” he was quoted saying.

However, Hadi also said that while the unity of the Bumiputera Malay Muslims is crucial, the rights of other races should not be sidelined.

He said PAS is ready to cooperate with any other “non-extreme” political parties, and listed as examples MIC, MCA, Parti Bersatu Sabah and the Parti Gagasan Sarawak coalition, describing them as “very open”.

“Those we can accept.

“This is the mixture that we should have for Malaysia, this cooperation, and it should be considered,” he was quoted saying.

Former nemesis, PAS and Umno formed a political pact to counter PH after the four-party coalition swept the 14th general elections last year, ending Barisan Nasional’s 60-year rule.