PKR members lodges report against Farhash for calling Azmin ‘semburit’

PKR member K. Gunasekaran speaks to reporters after lodging a report with the party’s disciplinary board against Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak in Kuala Lumpur July 24, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, July 24 — A PKR member today a report today to urge his party’s disciplinary body to take action against Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak for calling party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali “semburit”.

Farhash made the remark outside the Dang Wangi police headquarters after being released yesterday from police remand. He was detained to help facilitate investigations into a series of sex videos implicating Azmin and another PKR member Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, who admitted to being the other person in the clips.

“Semburit” is a Malay word referring to men involved in gay sex.

PKR Selangor’s former deputy information chief, K. Gunasekaran Kuppan after filing an official complaint at the party headquarters said he was told by the disciplinary board committee that the investigations into his complaint could take up to 90 days.

He urged for it to be expedited as there was a video evidence of the incident.

“As a party member, I have gone through the disciplinary body. Rightfully, he will be called, and if it’s true what he said, it does not need 90 days.

“That is not fair actually, because it is clear in all videos, in portals. That word ‘Azmin semburit” ‘. So it’s clear. This matter can even investigated within one day. Action must be taken, be it sacking, or suspension. Suspension for two years or four years. Up to the party,” Gunasekaran told reporters here.

Also present during the report handover was D. Nallan, the PKR Ampang deputy division chief, who called for Farhash’s immediate sacking.

“Sack him. Have to sack him because he said the deputy president is ‘semburit’. So as the grassroots members who voted for the deputy president, to make him deputy president, when such a word as ‘semburit’ is used on him, Farhash must be sacked,” he told reporters.

MORE TO COME