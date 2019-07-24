Malaysia Airlines exec mum on Morgan Stanley’s role in revival bid

Malaysia Airlines chief operating officer Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur July 24, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd chief operations officer Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi declined to comment today on US investment bank Morgan Stanley’s appointment to advise on future plans for the carrier.

Ahmad Luqman said it was a “shareholder matter” and not his place to speak about it.

Bloomberg news service reported on Monday that Khazanah Nasional Bhd hired Morgan Stanley to explore strategies for the loss-making national carrier.

The federal government is studying what to do with the ailing airline after deciding that it could no longer afford to continue bailing it out.

