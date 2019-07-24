Air Selangor: Water supply in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur 96pc restored

Air Selangor's customer relations and communication department head, Abdul Raof Ahmad, said water supply has been restored up to 96 per cent as of 6am to the Gombak, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor areas. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Piped water supply is being restored in stages to all areas affected by a disruption in the supply following pollution of the raw water source in Sungai Selangor a couple of days ago, according to Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd.

Its head of the customer relations and communication department, Abdul Raof Ahmad, said supply has been restored up to 96 per cent as of 6am to the Gombak, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor areas.

Supply is expected to be fully restored to the affected areas in Kuala Lumpur and Klang/Shah Alam by 6pm on Friday and the Petaling and Kuala Langat districts by 9 am on Saturday, he said in a statement today.

“Water tankers are continuing to serve the areas where supply has yet to be fully restored,” he said.

Consumers can obtain the latest status and other information on the Air Selangor application on smartphones and on the @air_selangor Twitter account, Air Selangor FB account or on the website, www.syabas.com.my.

Consumers can also use the 15300 line or WhatsApp to 019-281 6793 or 019-280— 0919 for assistance. — Bernama