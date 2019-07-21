Health Ministry calls for border enforcement agency cooperation on preventing influx of vape products

The Health Ministry has called for a closer scrutiny and cooperation of enforcement agencies at the border to increase control at entry points to prevent the influx of electronic cigarettes or vape products into the country. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, July 21 — The Health Ministry (MOH) has called for a closer scrutiny and cooperation of enforcement agencies at the border to increase control at entry points to prevent the influx of electronic cigarettes or vape products into the country.

Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, said the entry of the product could be controlled if the ministry had the cooperation of the Customs Department and Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA).

“I would like to emphasise that the enforcement at entry points involving the Customs Department should be enhanced, especially on the entry of products with nicotine.

“The MDTCA could also help play a role in the influx of these vape and e-cigarette products, for example, by discussing with the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) on the standard control of the product in the country,” he said.

Commenting further, Dzulkefly said the ministry also had taken a number of measures including setting up a Specialist Working Committee comprising pharmaceutical enforcement, the inspectorate sectors of MOH and MDTCA and the FCTC.

“The committee, chaired by my deputy, Dr Lee Boon Chye, met for the first time on July 16 and will meet for the second time tomorrow to detail the enforcement on vape material containing nicotine in the near future, as vape with nicotine is controlled under the Poison Act.

“The Disease Control Division is also setting up discussions with the Education Ministry on vaping among school students,” he said.

He also hoped that cooperation could be established with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and with television stations to ensure that advertisements on vape and its products are totally eradicated.

Recently, the media reported that the use of vape among school students was becoming increasingly prevalent not only among the male students but also female students. — Bernama