Speaker rejects Opposition leader’s bid to cite Guan Eng for ‘robbery’ remark on technicality

Ismail said the Opposition simply wanted to give Lim the opportunity to explain himself. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was unsuccessful in tabling two motions to refer Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to the Rights and Privileges Committee for misleading Parliament today.

Speaker Datuk Mohammad Ariff Md Yusof rejected the motions over Lim’s remarks last year accusing the Najib administration of “robbing” RM19.4 billion in tax refunds from the public.

“The Speaker said both my requests came at 6.30pm and by law is outside the allowed window for submissions according to the rules,” Ismail told reporters at Parliament today.

“That does not mean it won’t be brought up again in future meetings.”

However, he said he may have to wait until the October parliamentary meeting to do so.

Ismail said the Opposition simply wanted to give Lim the opportunity to explain himself.

The Public Accounts Committee tabled its investigation report on Lim’s allegation and found that there was no evidence to support his assertion.

However, it concluded that the Najib administration had handled the Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue unlawfully.