Jho Low never punctual for meetings, ex-banker tells Najib’s SRC trial

Cheah described Jho Low as a ‘perpetual’ latecomer under questioning from Najib’s lawyer Harvinderjit Singh. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Runaway financier Low Taek Jho ― better known as Jho Low ― was always late for meetings even when scheduled in advance, Cheah Tek Kuang testified in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd trial today.

The prosecution’s 51st prosecution witness, the former managing director of a bank, described the Penang-born as a “perpetual” latecomer under questioning from Najib’s lawyer Harvinderjit Singh.

Cheah added that Low’s repeated tardiness was the reason he did not socialise with the man.

“He is a person who is never punctual on time, if there was a meeting schedule at 12pm, he would normally show up at 1.20 or 1.30pm,” said Cheah.

Harvinderjit: So, would you say he is unpredictable ?

Cheah: No, I wouldn’t say he is unpredictable, it is perpetual.

Harvinderjit: Then would you say he is a liar?

Cheah: I wouldn’t say he is a liar, but this sort of attitude, I don’t like it and I detest it. That is why I cannot get close to that type of person.

The topic of Cheah’s past communications with Low and his opinion of the runaway businessman was raised when Harvinderjit was going through the logs of chats between Cheah and AmBank relationship manager Joanna You Ging Ping, and of those purportedly between Yu and Cheah.

Yesterday, Cheah testified that he met Low at Najib’s house in Jalan Langgak Duta when the then prime minister showed interest in opening a savings and current account with AmBank in January 2011.

Cheah said he met Low for the first time at a luncheon several years ago.

