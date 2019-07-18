Gobind: Ministry emphasises security aspect in establishing 5G ecosystem

Minister Gobind Singh Deo says the study on the 5G tests, which encompasses the security issue, is underway and the report is expected to be completed by the end of this year. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 ― The Communications and Multimedia Ministry gives emphasis to the security aspect in establishing the fifth-generation (5G) technology ecosystem, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the study on the 5G tests, which encompasses the security issue, is underway and the report is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“We will prepare a report, and it will cover the security issue. We will then submit proposals for the policies where the government will implement this new technology.

“Another matter we are looking at is how we can provide adequate information to the people concerned, what the challenges are in using this new technology including the security matters,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time in the house.

Gobind was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (GPS-Petrajaya) on whether the government intends to explain to the people the security and health issues that may arise from the development of information technology infrastructure, including telecommunications towers. ― Bernama