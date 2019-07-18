Dr M steers clear of Anwar-Azmin spat, says has ‘lots of other things to do’

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya July 18, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 18 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said he has “lots of other things to do” and declined further comment on the public quarrel between a member of his Cabinet Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and the next designated Pakatan Harapan (PH) prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The 94-year-old prime minister was asked if the public spats between the two PH leaders will jeopardise the ruling coalition’s hold on power.

“I don’t have to think about this. I have lots of other things to do,” said Dr Mahathir, who is also the PH chairman.

MORE TO COME