Saifuddin: PKR waiting for police probe before acting on exco meeting minutes leak

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the party would leave it to the police to investigate. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, July 14 — PKR will wait for the police to complete the investigation on the allegation that a member of the Perak state executive councillor (exco) leaked the minutes of exco meeting, before the party takes any action.

“PKR leaves it to the police to investigate the allegations and thus far we have been unable to take any action as we have not received any reports, so we can’t investigate.

“If the case is proven, then the party will take action,” he told reporters after opening the Asean Products Trade Centre (APTC) here today.

Yesterday, Parit Buntar PKR Committee member Beh Yong Kean lodged a police report against a Perak exco member who allegedly leaked the minutes of the state exco meeting to solicit commission from two companies that are trying to purchase land in Kerian, Perak. — Bernama