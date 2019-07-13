Dr M wishes beloved wife Dr Siti Hasmah happy 93

Dr Mahathir thanked Dr Siti Hasmah for her patience and for always being by his side. — Picture courtesy of the PM’s Office

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today wished his beloved wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali a very happy 93rd birthday.

In his latest post on Facebook and Twitter, Dr Mahathir also thanked Dr Siti Hasmah for her patience and for always being by his side.

“Happy Birthday to my wife Hasmah. Thank you for always being by my side and keeping me company.

“I know I spent a lot of my time at work, especially now, that is why I really appreciate my wife’s patience. May Allah bless her always,” said the premier who turned 94 two days ago. — Bernama